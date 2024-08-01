biote (BTMD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

biote (NASDAQ:BTMD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect biote to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

biote (NASDAQ:BTMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.18. biote had a net margin of 4.30% and a negative return on equity of 36.67%. The firm had revenue of $46.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.09 million. On average, analysts expect biote to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BTMD stock opened at $7.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.02. biote has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $8.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.09 and a beta of 0.98.

In other news, CFO Robert Charles Peterson sold 11,376 shares of biote stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total transaction of $86,116.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,856.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

biote Corp. operates in practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. It trains physicians and nurse practitioners in hormone optimization using bioidentical hormone replacement pellet therapy in men and women experiencing hormonal imbalance. The company offers Biote Method, a comprehensive end-to-end practice building platform that provides Biote-certified practitioners with the components developed for practitioners in the hormone optimization space comprising Biote Method education, training, and certification services; practice management software that allows Biote-certified practitioners to order, track, and manage hormone optimization product inventory and other administrative requirements; inventory management software to monitor pellet inventory; and information regarding available hormone replacement therapy products, as well as digital and point-of-care marketing support.

