Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Short Interest Up 8.7% in July

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,818,800 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the June 30th total of 10,870,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 112.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS BIREF opened at $4.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.16. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.37 and a beta of 0.62. Birchcliff Energy has a 1-year low of $3.42 and a 1-year high of $6.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.
Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $121.14 million for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 5.41%.
A number of research firms have commented on BIREF. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Birchcliff Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Scotiabank upgraded Birchcliff Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th.
Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the areas of Montney/Doig Resource Play, including the Pouce Coupe and Gordondale properties in Alberta.
