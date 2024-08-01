Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) Shares Gap Up to $2.69

Shares of Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.69, but opened at $2.78. Bitfarms shares last traded at $2.78, with a volume of 1,719,775 shares traded.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Bitfarms in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Bitfarms from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $3.25 to $2.30 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Bitfarms from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Bitfarms in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Bitfarms in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bitfarms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.88.

Bitfarms Trading Down 1.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 3.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $50.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.51 million. Bitfarms had a negative net margin of 64.06% and a negative return on equity of 19.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bitfarms Ltd. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BITF. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Bitfarms during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Bitfarms in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Bitfarms in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bitfarms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bitfarms in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

