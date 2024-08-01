Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ BDTX opened at $6.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.94. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $7.66. The stock has a market cap of $342.56 million, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 2.49.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.09. Research analysts forecast that Black Diamond Therapeutics will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Black Diamond Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 245.0% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 38,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 27,616 shares in the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Company Profile

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of MasterKey therapies for patients with genetically defined tumors. The company's lead product candidate is BDTX-1535, a brain-penetrant epidermal growth factor receptor MasterKey inhibitor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor mutant non-small cell lung cancer, as well as phase 1 clinical trial to treat glioblastoma.

