BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,600 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the June 30th total of 35,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BYM. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the period.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BYM opened at $11.83 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.40 and its 200 day moving average is $11.33. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $12.03.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Increases Dividend

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. This is a boost from BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

