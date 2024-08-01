BlackSky Technology (BKSY) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect BlackSky Technology to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. BlackSky Technology has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). BlackSky Technology had a negative net margin of 52.24% and a negative return on equity of 82.02%. The business had revenue of $24.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.02 million. On average, analysts expect BlackSky Technology to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BlackSky Technology Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE BKSY opened at $1.12 on Thursday. BlackSky Technology has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.45 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of BlackSky Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

About BlackSky Technology

BlackSky Technology Inc provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operation of satellite and ground systems for government and commercial customers in North America, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

