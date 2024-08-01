Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-four analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and twenty-eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.25.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Block from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Block from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Block from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Block from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

Get Block alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Block

Insider Buying and Selling at Block

Institutional Trading of Block

In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $91,070.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 93,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,651,194.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 6,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $483,712.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 282,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,158,456.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $91,070.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 93,337 shares in the company, valued at $6,651,194.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 24,505 shares of company stock valued at $1,683,811 in the last ninety days. 10.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Block by 843.2% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Block during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Block during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Block during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Block during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Block Stock Performance

Block stock opened at $61.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Block has a 12-month low of $38.85 and a 12-month high of $87.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.52.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.32. Block had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Block will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Block

(Get Free Report

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.