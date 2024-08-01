Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-four analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and twenty-eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.25.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Block from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Block from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Block from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Block from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Block by 843.2% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Block during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Block during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Block during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Block during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Block stock opened at $61.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Block has a 12-month low of $38.85 and a 12-month high of $87.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.52.
Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.32. Block had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Block will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
