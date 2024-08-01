Block (NYSE:SQ) Stock Rating Upgraded by William Blair

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at William Blair to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SQ. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Block from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Block from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Block in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.25.

NYSE:SQ opened at $61.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.18 billion, a PE ratio of 80.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.78 and its 200 day moving average is $70.29. Block has a 12 month low of $38.85 and a 12 month high of $87.52.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Block had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 2.18%. Sell-side analysts expect that Block will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Chrysty Esperanza sold 2,500 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,048 shares in the company, valued at $6,443,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 5,277 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $338,414.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 274,410 shares in the company, valued at $17,597,913.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chrysty Esperanza sold 2,500 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,443,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,505 shares of company stock worth $1,683,811. 10.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Block by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc grew its stake in shares of Block by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Block by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Block by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAP Partners LLC grew its stake in Block by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 4,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

