Bloom Energy (BE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $235.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.06 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 22.27% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Bloom Energy Stock Up 3.6 %

NYSE:BE opened at $13.54 on Thursday. Bloom Energy has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $18.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 2.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.14 and a 200-day moving average of $12.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $30,425.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 168,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,453,637.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Eddy Zervigon sold 28,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $362,009.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 111,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,530.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $30,425.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 168,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,453,637.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,516 shares of company stock worth $885,088. Insiders own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BE. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Thursday, June 20th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Bloom Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Bloom Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Bloom Energy from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.64.

View Our Latest Report on BE

About Bloom Energy

(Get Free Report)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.