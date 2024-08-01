Bluefield Solar Income Fund (LON:BSIF) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $106.59

Bluefield Solar Income Fund (LON:BSIF – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 106.59 ($1.37) and traded as high as GBX 110.20 ($1.42). Bluefield Solar Income Fund shares last traded at GBX 110.20 ($1.42), with a volume of 806,934 shares.
Bluefield Solar Income Fund Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 106.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 105.27. The company has a market capitalization of £666.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 368.67 and a beta of 0.14.
Bluefield Solar Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a GBX 2.20 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.06%. Bluefield Solar Income Fund’s payout ratio is currently 3,000.00%.
Insider Transactions at Bluefield Solar Income Fund
Bluefield Solar Income Fund Company Profile
Bluefield Solar Income Fund Ltd. is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by Bluefield Partners LLP. It invests the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in large-scale, long-life solar photovoltaic energy infrastructure assets with a focus on utility-scale assets and portfolios on greenfield, industrial and commercial sites through equity and/or debt instruments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Bluefield Solar Income Fund
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Joby Aviation Stock: The Case for Upside Just Got Stronger
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Conviction Firms for Microsoft’s Double-Digit Stock Upside
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- 5 Aggressive Growth Stocks for Long-Term Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Bluefield Solar Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluefield Solar Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.