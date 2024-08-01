Bodycote (LON:BOY) Earns Sector perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Bodycote (LON:BOY – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 720 ($9.26) target price on the stock.

BOY has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bodycote from GBX 620 ($7.98) to GBX 710 ($9.13) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 980 ($12.61) price objective on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

Shares of BOY opened at GBX 693 ($8.91) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 716.64 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 682.16. The company has a market cap of £1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,551.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.05. Bodycote has a 1 year low of GBX 545 ($7.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 774 ($9.96).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 6.90 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. Bodycote’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,111.11%.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. It operates in two Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. The company offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

