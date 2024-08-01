Bokf Na Has $122,000 Stock Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Bokf Na decreased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 77.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,984 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTE. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,184,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,431,000 after purchasing an additional 419,487 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,920,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,274,000 after purchasing an additional 70,394 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,858,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,383,000 after purchasing an additional 100,059 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,592,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,665,000 after purchasing an additional 86,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,039,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,366,000 after purchasing an additional 31,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TTE shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

TotalEnergies Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of TotalEnergies stock opened at $67.61 on Wednesday. TotalEnergies SE has a 1 year low of $57.97 and a 1 year high of $74.97. The firm has a market cap of $159.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.50.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($0.13). TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The company had revenue of $53.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. Analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

