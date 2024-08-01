Bokf Na Has $146,000 Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Bokf Na decreased its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,032,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,617,000 after purchasing an additional 245,682 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Sanofi by 16.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,224,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,111,000 after buying an additional 1,021,077 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its stake in Sanofi by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 3,951,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,141 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp raised its holdings in Sanofi by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,393,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,323,000 after acquiring an additional 447,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Sanofi by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,315,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,521,000 after acquiring an additional 491,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on SNY. Argus raised their price target on Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Sanofi Price Performance

Sanofi stock opened at $51.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $42.63 and a 52 week high of $55.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.34 and a 200-day moving average of $48.66.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.86 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

