Bokf Na Has $36,000 Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Bokf Na decreased its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 37.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 727 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 308.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in British American Tobacco by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 153.7% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. 21.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Shares of NYSE:BTI opened at $35.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.58. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $35.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.83 and its 200-day moving average is $30.65.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

