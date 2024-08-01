Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) PT Raised to C$90.00

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Barclays from C$70.00 to C$90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 3.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on BBD.B. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$83.00 to C$103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$75.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$102.00 to C$116.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$102.00 to C$143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bombardier, Inc. Class B has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$110.00.

Get Bombardier Inc. Class B alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Bombardier, Inc. Class B

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of BBD.B stock opened at C$93.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$90.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$68.82. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a one year low of C$39.87 and a one year high of C$100.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.99.

In related news, Senior Officer Eve Laurier sold 7,871 shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$87.33, for a total value of C$687,377.58. In other Bombardier, Inc. Class B news, Senior Officer Eve Laurier sold 7,871 shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$87.33, for a total transaction of C$687,377.58. Also, Senior Officer Daniel Brennan sold 48,010 shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.02, for a total value of C$4,273,941.42. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,919 shares of company stock valued at $6,923,979. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Bombardier, Inc. Class B

(Get Free Report)

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.