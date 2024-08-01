Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) PT Raised to C$90.00

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Barclays from C$70.00 to C$90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 3.41% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts also recently commented on BBD.B. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$83.00 to C$103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$75.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$102.00 to C$116.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$102.00 to C$143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bombardier, Inc. Class B has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$110.00.
Bombardier, Inc. Class B Price Performance
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Senior Officer Eve Laurier sold 7,871 shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$87.33, for a total value of C$687,377.58. In other Bombardier, Inc. Class B news, Senior Officer Eve Laurier sold 7,871 shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$87.33, for a total transaction of C$687,377.58. Also, Senior Officer Daniel Brennan sold 48,010 shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.02, for a total value of C$4,273,941.42. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,919 shares of company stock valued at $6,923,979. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Bombardier, Inc. Class B
Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.
