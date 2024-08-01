boohoo group (LON:BOO) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Shares of boohoo group plc (LON:BOO – Get Free Report) dropped 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 32.04 ($0.41) and last traded at GBX 32.30 ($0.42). Approximately 6,879,297 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 4,162,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 33.92 ($0.44).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BOO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 26 ($0.33) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on boohoo group from GBX 45 ($0.58) to GBX 37 ($0.48) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, boohoo group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 27.17 ($0.35).

Get boohoo group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on boohoo group

boohoo group Stock Performance

boohoo group Company Profile

The stock has a market capitalization of £410.21 million, a PE ratio of -299.09 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.78, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 34.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 34.92.

(Get Free Report)

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion clothing, home and beauty products, shoes, and accessories for 16-to-60+ year age customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for boohoo group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for boohoo group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.