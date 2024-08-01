Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,738,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,998 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.04% of Boot Barn worth $260,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BOOT. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Boot Barn by 186.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,573,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675,410 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 43.8% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,131,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,830,000 after purchasing an additional 649,021 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Boot Barn by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,086,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,425,000 after purchasing an additional 16,308 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Boot Barn by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 700,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,733,000 after buying an additional 182,130 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 558,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,116,000 after buying an additional 81,503 shares during the last quarter.

Boot Barn Trading Down 0.3 %

BOOT stock opened at $129.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.90. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.73 and a twelve month high of $134.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. Boot Barn had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $388.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.67 million. On average, research analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael A. Love sold 5,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total transaction of $642,237.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,370.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John Hazen sold 3,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.21, for a total value of $403,367.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,191.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael A. Love sold 5,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total transaction of $642,237.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,370.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,795 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,686 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BOOT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $125.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Boot Barn from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group cut Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Boot Barn from $122.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.09.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

