Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.60.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BXP. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Boston Properties from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on Boston Properties from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Boston Properties from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Boston Properties from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Thursday, June 20th.

BXP stock opened at $71.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Boston Properties has a 52-week low of $50.64 and a 52-week high of $73.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.61. The company has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 58.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.18.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($1.21). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $850.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. Boston Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Boston Properties will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 321.31%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth $890,848,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Boston Properties by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,094,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,800,000 after acquiring an additional 480,961 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Boston Properties by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,986,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,407,000 after acquiring an additional 468,950 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,113,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,168,000 after buying an additional 379,136 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 206.6% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 508,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,240,000 after buying an additional 342,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

