Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday.
Several other research firms also recently commented on BXP. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Boston Properties from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Boston Properties from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.60.
Boston Properties Stock Performance
Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($1.21). The business had revenue of $850.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.49 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boston Properties will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Boston Properties Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 321.31%.
Institutional Trading of Boston Properties
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,187,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,810,000. abrdn plc increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 713,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,090,000 after purchasing an additional 28,870 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Boston Properties by 387.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,900,000 after purchasing an additional 55,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 46,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,343,000 after buying an additional 15,570 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Boston Properties
Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.
