Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,320 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,815 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BOX were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in BOX by 27.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,312 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BOX by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 184,350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,221,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BOX by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 188,417 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in BOX in the 1st quarter valued at about $399,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BOX by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,313,882 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $490,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249,082 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BOX opened at $28.13 on Thursday. Box, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.29 and a 52-week high of $31.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53 and a beta of 0.86.

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. BOX had a net margin of 13.13% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $264.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.65 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

BOX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of BOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

In other news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $85,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 152,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,946,434.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $85,470.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 152,372 shares in the company, valued at $3,946,434.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total value of $342,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,552,912 shares in the company, valued at $40,965,818.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,560 shares of company stock valued at $1,543,830. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

