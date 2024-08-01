Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$299.23.

Several analysts recently commented on BYD shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$280.00 to C$260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Boyd Group Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$310.00 to C$290.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$304.00 to C$290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$335.00 to C$305.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Boyd Group Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

In related news, Senior Officer Brian Kaner bought 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$170.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$102,420.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$102,420. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BYD opened at C$231.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.84, a P/E/G ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.10, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$248.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$272.76. Boyd Group Services has a fifty-two week low of C$224.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$324.75.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.96 by C($0.37). Boyd Group Services had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The business had revenue of C$1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.07 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Boyd Group Services will post 4.8300559 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Boyd Group Services’s payout ratio is 12.66%.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

