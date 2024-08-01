Bragg Gaming Group (BRAG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th.

Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.85 million for the quarter. Bragg Gaming Group had a negative return on equity of 7.44% and a negative net margin of 5.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Bragg Gaming Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Bragg Gaming Group Stock Performance

Shares of Bragg Gaming Group stock opened at $5.72 on Thursday. Bragg Gaming Group has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $7.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.83 and a beta of 0.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Bragg Gaming Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Bragg Gaming Group Company Profile

Bragg Gaming Group Inc provides business to business online gaming technology platform and casino content aggregator worldwide. The company offers a range of games, including slot, table, card, video bingo, scratch card, and virtual sports, as well as live dealer games. It also provides player account management platform, a multi-channel and cross-product that enables operators to manage the entire product suite using one shared account and one wallet for casino, lottery, sportsbook, and other operations; and Fuze, a single integrated platform that delivers third party gaming content.

