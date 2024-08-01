Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Holdings Boosted by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,894,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,366 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Braze worth $261,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Braze during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Braze during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Braze by 360.9% during the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Braze in the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Braze in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Braze alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BRZE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Braze in a research note on Friday, June 7th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Braze from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Braze from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Braze news, CEO William Magnuson sold 17,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $744,956.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 618,675 shares in the company, valued at $25,835,868. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO William Magnuson sold 17,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $744,956.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 618,675 shares in the company, valued at $25,835,868. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jonathan Hyman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total transaction of $42,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 183,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,777,469.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,664 shares of company stock worth $3,371,999. Company insiders own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

Braze Stock Performance

Braze stock opened at $42.92 on Wednesday. Braze, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.93 and a 1 year high of $61.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.53 and a beta of 1.06.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $135.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.56 million. Braze had a negative return on equity of 27.85% and a negative net margin of 25.06%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Braze, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Braze

(Free Report)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRZE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.