Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) PT Raised to $68.00 at Wedbush

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $56.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EAT. Argus upgraded Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Brinker International from $62.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Brinker International from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Brinker International from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Brinker International from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.34.

Shares of NYSE EAT opened at $66.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.11. Brinker International has a twelve month low of $28.23 and a twelve month high of $76.02.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 154.29% and a net margin of 3.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brinker International will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Brinker International news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 40,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total value of $2,421,022.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,006,988.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Brinker International news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total value of $683,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,606,982.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 40,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total value of $2,421,022.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,006,988.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,714 shares of company stock worth $3,637,623. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 64,800.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 3,611.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 668 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

