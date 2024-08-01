Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Evercore ISI

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.55.

Brixmor Property Group Price Performance

Shares of Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $25.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.57. Brixmor Property Group has a 1-year low of $19.46 and a 1-year high of $26.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.60.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.29). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $315.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 10,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 360,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,096. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brixmor Property Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $851,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,572,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,904,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,311,000 after purchasing an additional 89,445 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,964,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 185,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,325,000 after purchasing an additional 40,675 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Featured Stories

