Broadcom Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 163,417 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 61% compared to the typical volume of 101,307 call options.
Broadcom Price Performance
AVGO opened at $160.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $747.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.17. Broadcom has a 1-year low of $79.51 and a 1-year high of $185.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $188.06 and a 200-day moving average of $149.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.25.
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.06 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 35.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Broadcom will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Broadcom Cuts Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
AVGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Broadcom from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Broadcom from $156.60 to $204.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $165.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.08.
View Our Latest Research Report on AVGO
Insider Activity
In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total transaction of $12,798,036.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,746,936.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total transaction of $12,798,036.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,746,936.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Justine Page sold 2,540 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $444,566.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,809,714.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 1,490 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Broadcom by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 167,866 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $187,380,000 after acquiring an additional 19,800 shares during the period. Bell Bank lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 699 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 4,338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,842,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unionview LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.
About Broadcom
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
