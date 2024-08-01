Broadcom Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 163,417 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 61% compared to the typical volume of 101,307 call options.

AVGO opened at $160.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $747.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.17. Broadcom has a 1-year low of $79.51 and a 1-year high of $185.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $188.06 and a 200-day moving average of $149.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.06 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 35.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Broadcom will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.03%.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Broadcom from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Broadcom from $156.60 to $204.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $165.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.08.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total transaction of $12,798,036.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,746,936.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total transaction of $12,798,036.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,746,936.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Justine Page sold 2,540 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $444,566.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,809,714.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 1,490 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Broadcom by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 167,866 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $187,380,000 after acquiring an additional 19,800 shares during the period. Bell Bank lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 699 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 4,338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,842,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unionview LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

