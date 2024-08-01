Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) by 80.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,410 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 319,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,008,000 after buying an additional 15,226 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 112,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 7,384 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 60,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 640,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,734,000 after buying an additional 32,245 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadstone Net Lease alerts:

Broadstone Net Lease Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock opened at $17.41 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.57. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.68 and a twelve month high of $18.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Broadstone Net Lease ( NYSE:BNL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.15). Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 42.23%. The business had revenue of $105.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.95 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Broadstone Net Lease

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

(Free Report)

BNL is an industrial-focused, diversified net lease REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. Utilizing an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting, as of September 30, 2023, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 800 individual net leased commercial properties with 793 properties located in 44 U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.