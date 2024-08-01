Brokerages Set Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Target Price at $321.36

Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $330.21.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of AON from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $309.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AON from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America cut shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $345.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of AON from $353.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

AON Trading Down 0.1 %

AON opened at $328.52 on Monday. AON has a fifty-two week low of $268.06 and a fifty-two week high of $344.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 4.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $294.77 and its 200 day moving average is $303.20.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.15). AON had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 252.81%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. AON’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AON will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 21.16%.

Insider Activity at AON

In other AON news, insider Andy Weitz 8,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Andy Weitz 8,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $276.61 per share, with a total value of $2,766,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 139,000 shares in the company, valued at $38,448,790. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of AON

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AON in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AON in the first quarter worth $37,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AON in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in AON in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its stake in AON by 52.7% in the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

