Brokerages Set ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Target Price at $143.85

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $145.25.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ARCB. UBS Group dropped their price target on ArcBest from $150.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ArcBest from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on ArcBest from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on ArcBest from $159.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on ArcBest in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company.

ArcBest Price Performance

ArcBest stock opened at $126.05 on Monday. ArcBest has a one year low of $86.93 and a one year high of $153.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.41. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.48.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.19). ArcBest had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. ArcBest’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that ArcBest will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ArcBest Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.66%.

Institutional Trading of ArcBest

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ArcBest by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

