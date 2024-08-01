Brokerages Set Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Price Target at $30.92

Shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.92.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $32.00 to $31.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund stock opened at $30.66 on Monday. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a one year low of $25.83 and a one year high of $32.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.44.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.05). Blackstone Secured Lending Fund had a net margin of 55.54% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $303.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.13%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the second quarter valued at about $233,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 106.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,180,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640,211 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).

