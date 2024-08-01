Brokerages Set Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) PT at C$112.00

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$110.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$100.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$83.00 to C$103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$70.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$102.00 to C$116.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$105.00 to C$127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

In other news, Senior Officer Daniel Brennan sold 28,038 shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.00, for a total transaction of C$1,962,660.00. In related news, Senior Officer Eve Laurier sold 7,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$87.33, for a total transaction of C$687,377.58. Also, Senior Officer Daniel Brennan sold 28,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.00, for a total transaction of C$1,962,660.00. Insiders have sold a total of 83,919 shares of company stock valued at $6,923,979 over the last three months. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock opened at C$93.18 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$90.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$68.82. The company has a market cap of C$7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.99. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 1 year low of C$39.87 and a 1 year high of C$100.00.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

