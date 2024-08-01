Brokerages Set BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Target Price at $44.48

Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.23.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on BP from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on BP from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered BP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on BP from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Friday, June 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BP. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of BP in the first quarter valued at $31,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in BP during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in BP during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BP during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in BP by 576.0% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. 11.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BP stock opened at $35.39 on Monday. BP has a twelve month low of $33.52 and a twelve month high of $40.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.56.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $47.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.82 billion. BP had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BP will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This is a positive change from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is 53.92%.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

