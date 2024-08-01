Brokerages Set Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) PT at $55.00

Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cactus in a report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Cactus from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cactus from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Johnson Rice downgraded Cactus from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Cactus from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th.

In other news, President Joel Bender sold 201,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $10,488,467.55. Following the transaction, the president now owns 555,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,876,702.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Scott Bender sold 39,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $2,038,206.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 400,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,415,936.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Joel Bender sold 201,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $10,488,467.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 555,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,876,702.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 602,059 shares of company stock valued at $30,948,949. 17.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WHD. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cactus in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cactus in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cactus by 221,300.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cactus in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Cactus by 251.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WHD opened at $63.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Cactus has a one year low of $37.58 and a one year high of $64.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.33.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $274.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.70 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 22.46% and a net margin of 14.46%. Cactus’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cactus will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

