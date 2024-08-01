Brokerages Set Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) PT at $70.50

Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.50.
CRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Carter’s from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Carter’s from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Carter’s from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.
Institutional Trading of Carter's
Carter's Stock Down 1.0 %
NYSE:CRI opened at $60.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.22. Carter’s has a fifty-two week low of $54.74 and a fifty-two week high of $88.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.22.
Carter's Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. Carter’s’s payout ratio is 50.47%.
About Carter's
Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.
