Brokerages Set Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) PT at $70.50

Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.50.

CRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Carter’s from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Carter’s from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Carter’s from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new position in Carter’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,011,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Carter’s during the fourth quarter valued at $31,193,000. Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its holdings in Carter’s by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 461,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,580,000 after acquiring an additional 185,458 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Carter’s by 189.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 265,680 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,897,000 after acquiring an additional 173,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Carter’s by 585.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 111,163 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,325,000 after purchasing an additional 94,935 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:CRI opened at $60.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.22. Carter’s has a fifty-two week low of $54.74 and a fifty-two week high of $88.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. Carter’s’s payout ratio is 50.47%.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.

