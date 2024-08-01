Brokerages Set Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) PT at $19.44

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.44.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CLF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, Director Ben Oren acquired 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $100,433.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,167 shares in the company, valued at $212,363.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Ben Oren bought 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $100,433.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,363.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. bought 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $108,605.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 314,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,709,142.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 2,858.0% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 67.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLF opened at $15.36 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.03. Cleveland-Cliffs has a one year low of $13.84 and a one year high of $22.97.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 4.94% and a net margin of 0.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, April 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the mining company to reacquire up to 17.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

