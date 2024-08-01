Brokerages Set Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) PT at $42.00

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

EVH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Evolent Health from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Evolent Health from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Evolent Health in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Evolent Health Stock Performance

Shares of EVH opened at $23.32 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.14. Evolent Health has a 52-week low of $17.98 and a 52-week high of $35.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.66 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 6.90% and a negative net margin of 5.07%. The firm had revenue of $639.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.60 million. Research analysts forecast that Evolent Health will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evolent Health

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in Evolent Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,760,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Evolent Health by 126.5% in the 1st quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 565,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,547,000 after buying an additional 315,875 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Evolent Health by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 99,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after buying an additional 46,024 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,759,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Evolent Health by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 638,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,936,000 after buying an additional 113,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Evolent Health

(Get Free Report

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

Further Reading

