Brokerages Set Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) Target Price at $23.50

Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.50.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HFWA shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Heritage Financial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Heritage Financial from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Shares of HFWA opened at $23.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $803.77 million, a PE ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.59 and its 200-day moving average is $18.69. Heritage Financial has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $23.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is presently 69.17%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 133.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial in the second quarter worth about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Heritage Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Heritage Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. 78.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

