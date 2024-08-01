Brokerages Set Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Price Target at $19.27

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.27.

INFY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Macquarie raised shares of Infosys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Infosys from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Infosys from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.10 price target on shares of Infosys in a report on Friday, April 19th.

Infosys Trading Down 2.2 %

INFY stock opened at $22.12 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.79. Infosys has a 12-month low of $16.04 and a 12-month high of $22.94. The company has a market capitalization of $91.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.98.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 32.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Infosys will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.2035 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Infosys’s payout ratio is 38.16%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Infosys

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INFY. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,209,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $463,342,000 after acquiring an additional 884,833 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in Infosys by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 18,459,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,371 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its stake in Infosys by 4.4% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 16,591,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,484,000 after purchasing an additional 699,641 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,143,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,327,000 after buying an additional 180,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,719,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,508,000 after buying an additional 1,150,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

