Brokerages Set Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ) Target Price at $23.71

Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.71.
BZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Kanzhun from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. HSBC initiated coverage on Kanzhun in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Kanzhun to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Kanzhun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Kanzhun from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.
NASDAQ BZ opened at $13.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.82 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.95. Kanzhun has a fifty-two week low of $12.57 and a fifty-two week high of $22.74.
Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. Kanzhun had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 20.55%. The business had revenue of $235.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.09 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Kanzhun will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.
Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.
