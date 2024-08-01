Brokerages Set Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ) Target Price at $23.71

Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.71.

BZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Kanzhun from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. HSBC initiated coverage on Kanzhun in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Kanzhun to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Kanzhun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Kanzhun from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kanzhun in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Kanzhun by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Kanzhun by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 32,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kanzhun during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Kanzhun by 21.7% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 17,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares during the period. 60.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BZ opened at $13.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.82 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.95. Kanzhun has a fifty-two week low of $12.57 and a fifty-two week high of $22.74.

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. Kanzhun had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 20.55%. The business had revenue of $235.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.09 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Kanzhun will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.

