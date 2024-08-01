Brokerages Set Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Price Target at $44.00

Shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.25.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LOB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $47.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Live Oak Bancshares

Insider Transactions at Live Oak Bancshares

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Live Oak Bancshares

In other news, Director Tonya Williams Bradford sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total transaction of $93,522.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,870 shares in the company, valued at $211,143.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Live Oak Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 1,885.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 1,127.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $129,000. Institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of LOB stock opened at $45.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.53. Live Oak Bancshares has a twelve month low of $26.11 and a twelve month high of $47.22.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.13. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $232.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Live Oak Bancshares will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Live Oak Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.03%.

About Live Oak Bancshares

(Get Free Report

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.