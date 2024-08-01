Brokerages Set NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) Price Target at C$16.90

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$16.90.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Canada raised shares of NFI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. National Bankshares raised their target price on NFI Group from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. ATB Capital upped their price target on NFI Group from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised NFI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

NFI opened at C$17.15 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.99. NFI Group has a 1 year low of C$10.40 and a 1 year high of C$17.39. The stock has a market cap of C$2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.09, a PEG ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.38.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.18). NFI Group had a negative return on equity of 16.18% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The business had revenue of C$974.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$955.13 million. Analysts forecast that NFI Group will post 0.2184143 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations segments. The Manufacturing Operations segment design, manufacture, service, and support transit buses, coaches, medium-duty shuttles, and low floor cutaway buses.

