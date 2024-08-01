Brokerages Set Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Price Target at $98.83

Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $98.83.

OTIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Insider Activity at Otis Worldwide

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 30,364 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total transaction of $2,844,803.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,753.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 5,720.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Trading Up 0.7 %

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $94.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $37.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 1.03. Otis Worldwide has a 1 year low of $73.32 and a 1 year high of $100.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.23.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 31.65%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 45.09%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

