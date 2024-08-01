Brokerages Set Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Target Price at C$145.71

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$145.71.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RY. CIBC boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Desjardins boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$154.00 to C$161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. TD Securities boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$156.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$159.00 to C$168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Royal Bank of Canada
Insider Transactions at Royal Bank of Canada
Royal Bank of Canada Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at C$154.28 on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$107.92 and a twelve month high of C$155.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$147.67 and a 200 day moving average price of C$139.45. The firm has a market cap of C$217.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.83.
Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The financial services provider reported C$2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.77 by C$0.15. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.61%. The company had revenue of C$14.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.58 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.1525292 EPS for the current year.
Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.54%.
Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Royal Bank of Canada
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Joby Aviation Stock: The Case for Upside Just Got Stronger
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Conviction Firms for Microsoft’s Double-Digit Stock Upside
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- 5 Aggressive Growth Stocks for Long-Term Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.