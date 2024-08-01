Brokerages Set W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) PT at $60.07

Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.07.

WRB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $58.67 to $55.33 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

W. R. Berkley Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock opened at $55.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.45. W. R. Berkley has a 1 year low of $40.25 and a 1 year high of $59.46. The stock has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.61.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.51%.

Institutional Trading of W. R. Berkley

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ING Groep NV boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 7,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 3.0% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 12.7% during the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

