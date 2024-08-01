Brokers Issue Forecasts for Barnes Group Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:B)

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Free Report) – DA Davidson issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Barnes Group in a report released on Tuesday, July 30th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Barnes Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.70 per share.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Barnes Group from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Barnes Group from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.
Barnes Group Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE B opened at $40.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Barnes Group has a 12-month low of $18.79 and a 12-month high of $45.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 448.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.41.
Barnes Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 711.11%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barnes Group
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Irenic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,219,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Barnes Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,871,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Barnes Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,759,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,689,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,366,000 after purchasing an additional 206,351 shares during the period. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.
Barnes Group Company Profile
Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.
