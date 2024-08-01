Brokers Issue Forecasts for Centric Health Corp.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:CRX)

Centric Health Corp. (TSE:CRX – Free Report) – Desjardins cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Centric Health in a research report issued on Monday, July 29th. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.01. Desjardins also issued estimates for Centric Health’s FY2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Get Centric Health alerts:

Centric Health Price Performance

Centric Health (TSE:CRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$89.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$89.80 million.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centric Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centric Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.