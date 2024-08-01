Brokers Issue Forecasts for FirstEnergy Corp.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:FE)

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of FirstEnergy in a report issued on Monday, July 29th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski expects that the utilities provider will earn $2.71 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for FirstEnergy’s current full-year earnings is $2.70 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for FirstEnergy’s FY2025 earnings at $2.91 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.12 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.34 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on FE. Scotiabank cut their price objective on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.55.

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $41.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. FirstEnergy has a twelve month low of $32.18 and a twelve month high of $42.14.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 6.2% during the first quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 3.8% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 7,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 3.1% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 16.2% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.70%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

