Brokers Issue Forecasts for Hologic, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for Hologic in a research note issued on Monday, July 29th. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $4.09 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.06. The consensus estimate for Hologic’s current full-year earnings is $4.08 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Hologic’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.16 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Hologic from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Hologic from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $81.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.19. Hologic has a 52 week low of $64.02 and a 52 week high of $82.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.64, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share.

In related news, insider Stephen P. Macmillan 44,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Stephen P. Macmillan 44,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 9,039 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $718,600.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,615,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 276,880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,783,000 after buying an additional 24,867 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 41,331 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after buying an additional 3,518 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 67,319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 99,725 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,106,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

