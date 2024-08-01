Brokers Issue Forecasts for SoundHound AI, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SOUN)

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Free Report) – HC Wainwright lifted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for SoundHound AI in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 29th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.08). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for SoundHound AI’s current full-year earnings is ($0.33) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for SoundHound AI’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded SoundHound AI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.90 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.88.

SoundHound AI Stock Up 2.8 %

SOUN opened at $5.09 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.53. SoundHound AI has a 52 week low of $1.49 and a 52 week high of $10.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 8.84, a current ratio of 8.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 million. SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 183.49% and a negative return on equity of 163.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 72.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,070,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,655,000 after buying an additional 2,226,471 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SoundHound AI by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 4,848,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,238 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,659,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 997,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 479,912 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 563.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 482,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 409,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other SoundHound AI news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 208,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $1,196,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 659,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,792,303.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other SoundHound AI news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 208,000 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $1,196,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 659,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,792,303.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nitesh Sharan sold 22,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $90,431.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 728,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,943,677.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 625,728 shares of company stock worth $3,011,476 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

