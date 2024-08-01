Brokers Issue Forecasts for TFI International Inc’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:TFI)

TFI International Inc (TSE:TFI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Desjardins dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TFI International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, July 28th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.59 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.65. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for TFI International’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.73 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.14 EPS.

TFI has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial lowered shares of TFI International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Cormark upgraded TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.551 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. This is a positive change from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th.

